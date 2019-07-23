Heading For Extinction and What To Do About It

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Tues. July 23, 7:00 pm Madison Central Library (201 E. Mifflin) Heading For Extinction and What To Do About It! Speakers from Extinction Rebellion Madison will share the latest climate science on where our planet is heading, discuss some of the current psychology around climate change, and offer solutions through the study of social movements. Everyone is welcome! Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/722406934845112/

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
