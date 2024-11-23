Headless Horseman, Drty Cheezus, Gutter Gang, LSDahm, Taimbot, Wigwam

media release: Submersive Friendsgiving featuring Headless Horseman (DJ Set) - [Berlin / Utica]

Saturday, November 23, The Crucible Madison, 3116 Commercial Avenue

7pm - Friendsgiving Feast

9pm Doors | $10 Tickets

Food Included With Ticket (Bring A Dish If You Wish)

Also Featuring Acts:

- Drty Cheezus (Cheezus Christ B2B Drty Drty

- Gutter Gang (Jae Hanz B2B Affiliated)

- LSDahm

- Taimbot

- Wigwam

Here at Submersive, we are very thankful for the community that took us in. We strive to always provide an immersive space filled with excitement, connectivity, acceptance, and freedom of expression. This Friendsgiving, we are giving back by providing a phenomenal dance party, a feast with all of our dearest friends, and a night for us all to remember together.

Thank you for helping make electronic music in the Midwest thrive with the absolute best community we could possibly have. Together, we will continue to create these spectacular environments and grow into something we can only imagine.