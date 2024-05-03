Heal, Create, and Share presents a community effort using art to address mental health in Madison through an exhibition and communal quilt-making activity. The project will provide a platform for diverse communities to collaboratively express, heal, and share their journeys, fostering a supportive and inclusive space for well-being.

Exhibition will be open to the public from May 1st - June 22.

Reception on Gallery Night May 3, from 5pm - 9pm.

Art + Literature Laboratory gallery hours are open Tuesday through Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday noon to 5pm, and other programs take place throughout the week. Please check the events calendar and education section for details.