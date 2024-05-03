Heal, Create and Share

to

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Heal, Create, and Share presents a community effort using art to address mental health in Madison through an exhibition and communal quilt-making activity. The project will provide a platform for diverse communities to collaboratively express, heal, and share their journeys, fostering a supportive and inclusive space for well-being.

Exhibition will be open to the public from May 1st - June 22.

Reception on Gallery Night May 3, from 5pm - 9pm.

Art + Literature Laboratory gallery hours are open Tuesday through Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday noon to 5pm, and other programs take place throughout the week. Please check the events calendar and education section for details.

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Heal, Create and Share - 2024-05-03 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Heal, Create and Share - 2024-05-03 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Heal, Create and Share - 2024-05-03 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Heal, Create and Share - 2024-05-03 17:00:00 ical