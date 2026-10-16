Healing Across Our Lands: A Culinary Journey Through the Americas

media release: Join REAP staff member Yolibeth Rangel and Chef Juan Umaña for an extraordinary two-night dinner series at La Brioche. This culinary journey explores the indigenous foods of the Americas, from potatoes and quinoa in the Andes to corn and cacao in Mesoamerica to manoomin and sunflowers in North America, and the ways those foods carry identity, medicine, and meaning across generations. A tapas happy hour begins at 6pm, with dinner at 6:30pm.