press release: Over 50 artists who live with mental illness will showcase their artistic talents at NAMI Wisconsin’s 11th Annual Healing Art Show, hosted by Lakeside St. Coffee House.

The Healing Art Show exhibit is free and open to the public at Lakeside St. Coffee House starting on September 29, 2017 until November 10, 2017. Opening Reception to be held on Saturday, September 30 from 5:00-9:00pm.

“Each artist has such a unique and personalized relationship with mental illness and its truly shown through the variety of artwork. Art is often a perfect way to empower and provide self-discovery, while also relieving harsh symptoms of a mental health condition,” said Nathan Schorr, Executive Director of NAMI Wisconsin.

The Healing Art Show is a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their artistic works and personal strengths, which challenge the general public’s typical understanding of mental illness.

“I have had a life full of excitement with my illness, sometimes good and sometimes bad. I have learned many things from living with bipolar disorder. My bipolar disorder helps me to create, imagine, and put together art that comes from my feelings and sometimes concentrating on certain art helps me to cope with parts of life that seem unbearable,” said Angela McCormick, a 2017 Healing Art Show participant.

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI Wisconsin and dedicated volunteers work to raise awareness and provide essential education, advocacy and support group programs for people in our community living with mental illness and their loved ones.