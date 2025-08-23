Healing Over Harm: A Statewide Call to Close Wisconsin’s Prison

media release: Saturday, August 23, 2025 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT, Governor’s Mansion, 99 Cambridge Rd, Madison, WI 53704

On Saturday, August 23, directly impacted individuals, families, faith leaders, and community advocates will gather for a Day of Action outside the Governor's Mansion (99 Cambridge Rd, Madison, WI 53704) to demand real change.

We are calling on Governor Evers and state officials to close the inhumane prisons in Waupun, Green Bay, and Milwaukee, and to invest in life-affirming alternatives like treatment, diversion, and mental health care.

We will put candidates for state-level elected offices on notice that we will not support any candidates who are not fighting to advance this agenda

Join us as we raise our voices for justice, dignity, and safety for all.

For questions, contact Mark Rice at ricermark@gmail.com