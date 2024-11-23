The Healing Power of Gratitude
Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: Prepare your mind for the upcoming holiday season! In this workshop, you’ll learn clear and practical meditations that can unlock your precious and healing mind of gratitude, dispel any lingering resentment and entitlement, and thereby allow you to journey deep into this essential state of being. Workshop includes teaching and guided meditation. Everyone welcome! No previous experience needed. $20/person (free for members)