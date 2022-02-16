ONLINE: Health and Chemical Policy

press release: Health & Environment Series: Making the Connection

The Wisconsin Environmental Health Network (WEHN) hosts an annual conference focused on environmental health. The conference features recognized speakers that speak on environmental health topics. This conference also provides an opportunity for scientists, researchers, healthcare professionals, environmental advocates and concerned citizens to learn and make connections.

February 16, 2022 at 7:00pm CT - Health and chemical policy: What every health professional needs to know to make TSCA work to protect vulnerable populations - featuring Trish Koman, PhD. Dr. Koman will discuss how clinicians can get more involved in policy implementation to provide data about health effects and exposure and how to accomplish primary prevention.