Health and Rural Energy Decisions: Lessons from Missouri and Wisconsin

media release: Rural communities across the U.S.—particularly those served by energy cooperatives—are at a pivotal moment. These communities rely more heavily on fossil fuels than the national average, with 61% of their energy mix derived from coal, oil, and gas, compared to just 19% nationally. As prices for these fuels remain volatile and aging infrastructure continues to affect local air and water quality, the consequences for health and well-being become more pressing. Meanwhile, new energy demands from industries like data centers and recent policy shifts prioritizing fossil fuels have prompted states to consider reviving coal plants or building new gas facilities. The energy infrastructure decisions made today will shape environmental exposures and health outcomes—such as asthma, heart disease, and preterm birth—for decades to come. That makes it critical to bring public health into the conversation now.

This webinar will present findings from a new report by the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health and Stanford University, Renewable Energy Transitions and Health in Rural America. Developed in partnership with organizations like Renew Missouri and Clean Wisconsin, the report investigates how rural communities can be better supported in evaluating energy choices through a health lens. We’ll explore how focusing on local health impacts—rather than partisan politics—can foster more constructive conversations and lead to decisions that prioritize the well-being of residents today and for generations to come.