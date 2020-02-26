Health Equity in Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice

press release: The annual Nursing Workforce Diversity Conference connects nurses, nursing students, healthcare employers and educators in order to develop more inclusive healthcare systems that welcome diverse nurses and enable them to succeed and thrive. The event includes a keynote, breakout sessions, and career fair with Wisconsin-based employers committed to diversifying their nursing workforce.

3:00–6:00 PM | Career Fair Open

3:00–4:00 PM | Keynote Presentation with Dr. Antonia M. Villarruel, dean, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

4:00–4:25 PM | “Why Should We Care About Health Equity?”

4:30–5:30 PM | Concurrent Breakout Sessions