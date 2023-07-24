Health & Human Needs Committee Public Hearing

media release: In both 2022 and 2023 the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved joining two global opioid settlements.

At the June 2023 Health and Human Needs and Public Protection and Judiciary Committee meetings, the committees heard from Public Health Madison and Dane County, the Medical Examiner’s Office, Controllers Office, as well as Dane County’s Corporation Counsel on the overdose data, overdose death data, funding receipts and expenditures, and updates to the opioid litigation

“While we don’t have the exact number of how much Dane County will receive from the settlements, we know it will be a substantial amount of money, and we need to incorporate the voices of the community when considering where the funds are allocated,” said County Board Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner (District 2), Chair of the Health and Human Needs Committee.

The Health and Human Needs Committee will hold a public hearing on July 24 at 5:30pm to hear from members of the public related to the allocation of future settlement funds to help prioritize how the funds will be used. Members from other County committees will be in attendance as well, including some from the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee. Information to connect to the public hearing virtually, or attend in person can be found on the agenda, available on the County’s Legislative Information Center.

“The funds from the opioid settlements have come at the cost of people’s lives. As we consider how these funds are allocated, we need to hear from members of the public that have been impacted so we are able to prioritize how the funds are spent,” said County Board Supervisor Rick Rose (District 16).

