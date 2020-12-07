ONLINE: The Health of Our Democracy: A Status Check
Campus experts weigh in on the current state of our democracy in the aftermath of the November elections.
Featuring:
- Kathy Cramer, Political Science
- Barry Burden, Political Science and Elections Research Center
- Franciska Coleman, Law School
- Lew Friedland, School of Journalism and Mass Communication
- Manuel Teodoro, La Follette School of Public Affairs
- Michael Wagner, School of Journalism and Mass Communication (moderator)
Monday, December 7 | 5-6 p.m.
Part of a monthly series on thought-provoking public issues.
Learn more at discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads
