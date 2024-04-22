Health of the Black Earth Creek Watershed

Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 U.S. Highway 14, Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560

media release: Black Earth Creek Watershed Association (BECWA) forum.

5:00 Open House with Watershed Organizations present, Refreshments 

6:00 Welcome/Introduction/Overview

6:30 Presentations

Black Earth Creek Water Quality Monitoring - Nic Buer USGS

Green Infrastructure/Flooding - Nick Bower CARPC/James Brodzeller Dane Cty

Neonic Pesticides and Impacts to Back Earth Creek - Mike Miller WDNR

Trout Fishery and Stream Health - Kim Kuber/Mitch Trow WDNR

Black Earth Creek Valley Project - Tony Abate Groundswell Conservancy

7:50 Questions/Discussion/Next Steps

8:15 Open House with Watershed Organizations present

9:00 End of Event

Info

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
