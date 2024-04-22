Health of the Black Earth Creek Watershed
to
Wisconsin Heights High School, Mazomanie 10173 U.S. Highway 14, Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560
media release: Black Earth Creek Watershed Association (BECWA) forum.
5:00 Open House with Watershed Organizations present, Refreshments
6:00 Welcome/Introduction/Overview
6:30 Presentations
Black Earth Creek Water Quality Monitoring - Nic Buer USGS
Green Infrastructure/Flooding - Nick Bower CARPC/James Brodzeller Dane Cty
Neonic Pesticides and Impacts to Back Earth Creek - Mike Miller WDNR
Trout Fishery and Stream Health - Kim Kuber/Mitch Trow WDNR
Black Earth Creek Valley Project - Tony Abate Groundswell Conservancy
7:50 Questions/Discussion/Next Steps
8:15 Open House with Watershed Organizations present
9:00 End of Event