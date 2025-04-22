Health of the Black Earth Creek Watershed

media release: Tuesday April 22 (Earth Day), the Black Earth Creek Watershed Association (BECWA) is hosting a BEC Watershed Forum at the Wisconsin Heights Middle School Steproom. The goal of this forum is to facilitate information sharing and learning between BEC Watershed community members, stakeholders, scientists, and non-profit organizations who safeguard the watershed's health. An "open house" (with refreshments) will start at 5:00pm where area organizations and groups will have tables set up to share about their work in the watershed.

Brief presentations (beginning at 6 PM) will discuss highlights of the 2024 Black Earth Creek Watershed Health Report, including Q&A on key watershed health topics including water quality monitoring, flooding, pesticide impacts, trout fishery status, and overall creek health. There will also be an open house after the presentations so that attendees can visit tables hosted by various stakeholders.