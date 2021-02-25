ONLINE: Healthcare and Tech: Exploring the Ever-Changing Landscape

media release: CDIS RedTalks bring industry technology leaders to campus to share their exciting work and offer an insider perspective.

Tech Spotlight: Technical industry experts and leaders will connect with students and faculty discussing their company’s latest research, product development, and business strategy.

Tech Leadership: Organizational and thought leaders in the tech space will share how they navigated their landscape to develop successful companies, products, and programs. Tech Leadership talks provide insight into successful strategies and include speakers’ vision and predictions for the future.

Feb. 25: Faisal Mushtaq, Clinical Networks, Change Healthcare, UW-Madison BSEE 88, BSCS 88

Abstract:The healthcare industry offers strong rewards as a career choice for people across many disciplines, including computer scientists, healthcare providers, drug researchers, privacy lawyers and administration leaders to name a few. Healthcare currently makes up eighteen percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, and its influence on the US economy continues to grow. During this discussion, we’ll explore the ever-changing healthcare landscape—how it is organized, major players, problems facing the industry, and how technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, high performance networks, remote sensing and telemedicine are shaping healthcare and empowering consumers to take charge of their own health. As advancements in the industry streamline operations and enhance the quality of care, healthcare will continue to evolve and touch more facets of the US, making its viability as a career option greater than ever. The future of your health depends on the growth of healthcare and healthcare technology, and we are about to uncover what this fascinating industry has to offer.

Bio: Faisal as SVP & General Manager - Clinical Networks, leads business lines focused on enabling clinical connectivity for CHANGE Healthcare clients across various care settings. Most recently, Faisal was the President/CEO of Truveris Inc, a venture funded SaaS Healthcare IT company focused on managing pharmacy spend for Fortune 1000 and government entities. He successfully led significant up round of growth equity led by McKesson Ventures.

Prior to Truveris, Faisal Mushtaq was a SVP & General Manager for the Payer & Life Sciences business at Allscripts. This business focused on bringing innovative solutions across the entire healthcare value chain generating immediate value for providers and patients by leveraging Allscripts clinical data, adherence and education messaging infrastructure to enable improved clinical outcomes. He also oversaw the Payerpath RCM business.

Faisal has been in the healthcare IT industry since 2000 and has extensive entrepreneurial business experience. He has led teams of all sizes, spanning many organizational areas including Portfolio Strategy, Sales, Business Development, Technology, Operations and Software Development.

Faisal earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Science and Computer Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has also completed Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

