Healthcare Enrollment Assistance

Have questions about healthcare coverage? Schedule an appointment with a trained health insurance navigator from Covering Wisconsin. Schedule an appointment by calling 608-261-1455, 2-1-1, or scheduling through the Covering Wisconsin Website.

December 3, 10am-2pm - Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Ave.

December 10, 10am-2pm - Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd.

more on open enrollment: The Open Enrollment period for 2023 health insurance on Healthcare.gov kicks off on Nov. 1, 2022 and runs through January 15, 2023. Consumers must sign up by Dec. 15 for coverage to start on Jan. 1.

Affordable and low-cost health insurance options are available, and more Wisconsinites qualify this year. The Inflation Reduction Act extended the extra financial help on Healthcare.gov added in 2021, which helps to lower monthly premiums for all income levels and means more middle- and higher-income households qualify for financial help.

The Biden Administration also recently fixed an issue that had prevented some family members from getting financial help in the past. Now, if the employer’s family plan isn’t affordable for the household, the spouse or other family members can likely get financial help from Healthcare.gov to help them pay for a plan.

According to a study commissioned by the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, an estimated 312,000 Wisconsinites do not have health insurance—and most of these Wisconsinites qualify for free or low-cost coverage options.

Free, local, unbiased help is available statewide. Consumers can visit WisCovered.com to learn more, or call the 2-1-1 Helpline (877-947-2211) to find an expert near them.