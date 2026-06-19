media release: Jefferson’s premier senior living community, Dimensions Living® Jefferson, will host a Healthy Aging Fair: Live Well in Jefferson on Thursday, June 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Designed to promote wellness and healthy aging for older adults, the event will feature a variety of health screenings, educational resources, and wellness activities, including blood pressure checks, balance screenings, chair yoga, and more. Community members are invited to learn practical ways to support their health while connecting with local providers and resources.

Dimensions Living Jefferson is managed by Health Dimensions Group®, a leading management and consulting organization based in Minneapolis serving senior living, post-acute, and long-term care providers, as well as hospitals and health systems, across the nation.

For event questions, please contact 920.674.0698.

This event is free and open to the public.