Healthy Black Agriculture Workgroup Fundraiser Kick-off

press release: “Black is Beautiful” is back for a third consecutive year at Delta Beer Lab, and this year money raised from the beer will go to Urban Triage’s Healthy Black Agriculture Workgroup which addresses the root of health disparities and inequalities in the community while providing the space and opportunity for healing for black families. The beer will be released at the Delta Beer Lab taproom on June 1 at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation starting at 6:15 p.m.

Additional events featuring this Black IPA include a week-long tap takeover at The Boneyard starting on June 5th and a Juneteenth celebration at Olbrich Biergarten on June 19th.

“We wanted to make a Black is Beautiful beer people want to drink in the summer,” said Delta Beer Lab Founder and Chief Beer Officer, Pio (Tim Piotrowski). “Our intention was to make an IPA that happens to be black. We added dark malts at unconventional times to extract the colors without too many of the roasty flavors found in stouts and porters which are often less sought after in the warm summer months. This beer has a medium body and accentuates hop bitterness and flavor.”

100% of the proceeds from Delta Beer Lab’s 2022 Black is Beautiful Black IPA go to Urban Triage, a local nonprofit which works to foster, develop, and strengthen black economic power, black families’ self-sufficiency, community leadership, advocacy, and family success through transformative education, psycho-educational, community engagement, trauma response, healing, and cultural heritage.

In 2020, Delta Beer Lab and their patrons raised $6,086.91 for Freedom Inc. through the Black is Beautiful beer and through their Nonprofit Partner Program. In 2021, Delta Beer Lab raised $15,151.77 for Nehemiah and the Justified Anger initiative.

The Black is Beautiful beer movement is a collaborative effort to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and to raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged. As an integral part of their business model, Delta Beer Lab believes in crafting high quality beer while also crafting change in their community.

Delta Beer Lab strives to expand their community through local craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation. Delta brewed this tasty Black IPA in an effort to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face on a daily basis.