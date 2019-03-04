RSVP for Healthy Cooking

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Kick-off National Nutrition Month by learning how to prepare a quick, easy, healthy and delicious meal. There will be a registered Dietician from the University Hospital to demonstrate and then give out samples. Event is free, but must register by Monday, March 4 by calling 266-6581.

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-266-6581
