RSVP for Healthy Cooking

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Kick-off National Nutrition Month by learning how to prepare a quick, easy, healthy and delicious meal. There will be a registered Dietician from the University Hospital to demonstrate and then give out samples. Event is free, but must register by Monday, March 4 by calling 266-6581.
