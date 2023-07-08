Healthy Hoedown

Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Highway BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533

media release: Folklore Village's Healthy Hoedowns are fun-filled evenings of traditional American dances, including old-time squares, New England contras, and Appalachian, Southern, and Midwestern big circles. No experience or special costume required. Families and beginners are always welcome! 

The night starts with a community potluck at 6:00pm; bring a dish to share. At 7:15pm enjoy live music with The Hicksville Debonairs and dance caller Catherine Baer. Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors and teens, $5 kids aged 5-12, and kids under 5 are free. Family admission is capped at $25. 

Dancing
608-924-4000
