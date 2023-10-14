media release: Join us for a night of old-time squares, New England contras, and Appalachian, Southern, and Midwestern big circle dances! All are welcome to Folklore Village's Healthy Hoedowns, whether you're a barn dance regular, or whether you've never been before. Callers Jesse Downs and Liz Vog will lead dancers of all abilities around the floor to live music by The Sapsuckers.

The night starts with a potluck at 6:00pm, and dancing will follow (around 7:15pm). Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors and teens, and $5 kids (under 5 admitted free). Family admission is capped at $25.

This Healthy Hoedown is sponsored by All of Us, a research program funded by the National Institute of Health.