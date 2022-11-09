Healthy Hoedown

Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Highway BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533

Village Healthy Hoedowns are fun-filled barn dance evenings of traditional American dances, including old-time squares, New England contras and Appalachian, Southern and Midwestern big circles. No experience or special costume required.

Families and beginners are always welcome! 

Proof of vaccination or masks required.

6:00pm Meal; Dancing at 7:15pm

$8 adults, $6 seniors & teens, $4 kids (under 5 admitted free)

Bring the gang: Family admission is capped at $20

Folklore Village is located between Ridgeway and Dodgeville. More information is available at www.folklorevillage.org or by calling (608) 924-4000.

Info

Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Highway BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533
Dancing
608-924-4000
Google Calendar - Healthy Hoedown - 2022-11-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Hoedown - 2022-11-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Healthy Hoedown - 2022-11-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Healthy Hoedown - 2022-11-09 18:00:00 ical