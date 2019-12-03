Healthy Houseplants

Google Calendar - Healthy Houseplants - 2019-12-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Houseplants - 2019-12-03 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Houseplants - 2019-12-03 13:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Houseplants - 2019-12-03 13:00:00

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

press release: This talk is the consumer guide to buying, growing and enjoying healthy houseplants. You will leave this talk with guidelines for potting and re-potting houseplants, watering them and ways to keep your houseplants clean. In addition, the certified Master Gardener Volunteer who gives this presentation will give you names and characteristics of plants that will thrive in the home environment.

Info

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558 View Map
Home & Garden
608-838-9030
Google Calendar - Healthy Houseplants - 2019-12-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Healthy Houseplants - 2019-12-03 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Healthy Houseplants - 2019-12-03 13:00:00 iCalendar - Healthy Houseplants - 2019-12-03 13:00:00