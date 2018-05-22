Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Learn how to bring healthy habits into your life at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, May 22, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The Alzheimer's Association will discuss how to develop a plan for healthy aging based on the latest research about diet, exercise, cognitive activity, and social engagement.
This presentation is free and open to the public.
