Healthy Living Lunch

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Neighborhood House hosts a Healthy Living Lunch for older adults. Dr. Rachel Bennett leads relaxed and informative 'lunch & learn' conversations to explore topics related to aging. Each month the program has a different focus, and Dr. Bennett will offer insight to healthy living and answer your questions.

Reach out with questions on (608) 255-5337 or email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org.

We hope you'll join us!

This program is free of charge, and all are welcome.

Info

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin
Health & Fitness, Seniors
Food & Drink
608-255-5337
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