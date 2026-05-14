media release: Neighborhood House hosts a Healthy Living Lunch for older adults. Dr. Rachel Bennett leads relaxed and informative 'lunch & learn' conversations to explore topics related to aging. Each month the program has a different focus, and Dr. Bennett will offer insight to healthy living and answer your questions.

Reach out with questions on (608) 255-5337 or email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org.

We hope you'll join us!

This program is free of charge, and all are welcome.