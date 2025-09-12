Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): Cognitive Testing and Brain Imaging Explained

media release: Online via Zoom and in person at various host sites across Wisconsin —

Join us as we break down how doctors use cognitive tests and brain scans to understand changes in memory and thinking. Hosted by Nathaniel Chin, MD, Victoria Williams, PhD, a UW Health neuropsychologist who helps diagnose memory and thinking problems in older adults, will be our guest speaker. You’ll learn why these changes might be happening and how these tests can help find answers. Whether you're experiencing these changes yourself or supporting someone who is, this program will help you feel more informed and prepared. The program will end with a Q&A session. It is free and open to all.