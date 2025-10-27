Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): Partnering with Your Healthcare Team

media release: This program will take place online and at various community host sites across Wisconsin. Join us for an insightful program featuring a geriatrician, a speech-language pathologist and an occupational therapist as they share how healthcare professionals work together to provide comprehensive care for people living with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and their support networks. The program will end with a Q&A session. Free and open to all.

Please REGISTER to join us live online via Zoom from anywhere. Or, visit adrc.wisc.edu/mci to register to attend the program in person at one of eight community host sites across Wisconsin.

Guest Presenters:

Nathaniel Chin, MD, Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, UW Health

Kari Esser, MS, CCC-SLP, UW Health

Sarah Gunderson, OT, UW Health

Dane County: UW South Madison Partnership Office—To register, please fill out and submit the online registration form or call the Dane County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 608-240-7400