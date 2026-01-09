Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): Unpacking Ultra-Processed Foods

media release: Join us for the first installment of the 2026 Healthy Living with MCI education series to learn what ultra-processed foods are and explore why people who eat less of these packaged foods tend to have better health outcomes. Participants will gain confidence in making food choices that support their brain health and overall well-being. The program will end with a Q&A session. Free and open to all.

Register to join us live online via Zoom from anywhere.

Or, visit adrc.wisc.edu/mci to register to attend the program in person at one of nine locations across Wisconsin, including the UW South Madison Partnership Office located at 2238 S. Park St., Madison.

Guest presenter: Beth Olson, Phd, a UW–Madison expert on helping people make healthy nutrition choices.

Hosts: Nathaniel Chin, MD, and Jennifer McAlister, BS.