Hearing Loss 101

press release: Social time 6-6:30 pm, meeting 6:30-8:30 pm

Having trouble hearing?

Are you frustrated by being unable to hear as well as you’d like? Is it hard to understand in public places like auditoriums, places of worship, conference rooms and restaurants? Are you frustrated when speaking with friends and family? Are they?

You are not alone and there is help available.

The Madison chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) can help you. We’ve experienced the same problems and frustrations as you and can help with information, suggestions, and a place to talk to others in the same situation.

Would you like help with your hearing challenges and to learn about solutions? Would you like to help a friend or family member with hearing loss? Please join us!

Bring your questions, problems and challenges. Learn about HLAA and the help that is available.

Free and open to the public