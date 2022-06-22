press release: Our June 22 Triad program is "Hearing Loss - A Public Health Concern" and will be presented by Dr Veronica Heide of Audible Difference. Retirement communities should be havens of safety and security for older adults, but far too often undetected or unaddressed hearing loss is a barrier to living life to its fullest. Dr. Heide, an audiologist with Audible Difference, has been working with Madison area retirement communities for over 30 years to help facilities and residents identify challenges and find manageable and affordable solutions to solve communication barriers imposed by hearing loss.

This program is virtual via Zoom and will begin at 10:00 AM. To register and receive the Zoom link, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org . Please feel free to forward this information to anybody you feel might be interested in this program.