press release: February meeting: Do you or someone you know have hearing loss? Do you think you might? Do you know about some of the assistive devices, state and local resources, legal rights, and social support services that are available?

The Madison chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is holding an informational meeting at Attic Angel on February 26, 2019. Social time 6:00 pm, meeting 6:30 – 8:30 pm in the community room.

The mission of HLAA is to provide information, education, support and advocacy to people with hearing loss and their loved ones. Members of the Board of the Madison Chapter will be on hand to provide education about hearing loss, ways to manage hearing loss, and available support services.

We look forward to meeting you, hearing your stories, and sharing our knowledge and experience with you.

The meetings are open to everyone including family members and friends. All meetings are looped for the benefit of those with telecoils in their hearing aids or cochlear implants. CART services are provided so that every word that is said can also be read in real time.