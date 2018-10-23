press release: We've changed our meeting venue and day!

As of this meeting, we will be gathering on the 4th TUESDAY of the month in a community room at our new venue, First Congregational United Church of Christ (corner of Breese Terrace and University). Please enter at the back of the building. We will have signs to show you the way. Please go to http://www.firstcongmadison.org/content/directions-and-parking for location and directions. Click "Parking Options" from this page for details of where to park. If you have trouble finding us, text Jack at 608-469-5233 or Natalie at 859-866-0491.

Hearing aids and cochlear implants may not solve all your communication problems. You may still have difficulty hearing the television, your alarm clock, a knock on the door, telephone callers, events in an auditorium, communication in an extremely noisy situation, or your partner’s voice while cooking or in the car.

Juliëtte Sterkens, Au.D. is all about helping people hear. As an audiologist in her own practice, she treated patients holistically, providing information about assistive listening devices beyond hearing aids and support resources like HLAA. Juliëtte is the national hearing loop advocate for the Hearing Loss Association of America and travels the country educating consumers and hearing care professional about hearing loops. Her efforts and the involvement of hearing loop users and advocates has resulted in 600+ hearing loop installations throughout Wisconsin and hundreds more all across the United States.

T he meetings are open to everyone including family members and friends. All meetings are looped for the benefit of those with telecoils in their hearing aids or cochlear implants. CART services are provided so that every word that is said can also be read in real time.