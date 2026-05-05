Hearing Loss Association of America-Madison

media release: Wisconsin’s Assistive Technology Program (WisTech) will share information about new assistive technologies for people with hearing loss. WisTech provides information on selecting, funding, installing, and using assistive technology.

This session will feature a presentation by Access to Independence (Mary Rodwell), your local independent living center. You will learn about their mission and services, including the WisTech assistive technology short-term loan program. You will be introduced to assistive technology related to hearing loss, including signaling systems and amplification devices. In addition, you will learn tips on how to use your smartphone’s accessibility settings on how it can help you.