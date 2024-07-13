Hearing Loss Association Madison

media release: Learn How to Talk About Your Hearing Loss. What words do you use to help people better communicate with you? Join us for our HLAA Madison Chapter meeting in the Oregon Public Library! The program will be a "self-disclosure workshop" presented by Katherine Rybak, retired speech and language teacher and author; followed by a HOPE (Hearing Other People's Experiences) group where you can share your experiences and learn from others. The meeting is captioned and the room is looped to ensure you can understand everything! Refreshments will be provided!

Website: hlaamadison.org

More info: jlapidakis@gmail.com