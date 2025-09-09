Hearing Loss Support in K-12 Schools

media release: Join us for a joint presentation by Coleen Weigel and Katherine Rybak, both teachers of the deaf and hard of hearing. They will share how D/HH students are supported in K-12 schools today, covering self-advocacy, transition planning, staff training, classroom technology, and addressing stigma. This meeting will appeal to adults with hearing loss interested in how support has changed since they were in school, and may offer new strategies and tools for everyday life. Families with D/HH children will also find valuable insights into the resources and support available in schools today.