Heart & Soul Scholarship Ball

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Tickets after 1/13 are $35 Single - $25 Student - $60 Couple - $300 Table.

Our 23rd Annual Heart and Soul will take place Saturday, February 10, 2018. The event will take place at Madison College, 1701 Wright Street, FROM 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

 Please use #MACHEARTANDSOUL18 to help us promote our event.

M.A.C. will be collecting school supplies and toiletries during the event to donate to the B.A.S.I.C.S. school in Accra, Ghana. Please visit MadisonAlumnaeDST.org for a detailed listing of requested items

 All proceeds from this event will benefit educational programs and scholarships provided by the Madison Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.  Our premier signature event will feature a video presentation from past M.A.C. scholarship recipients, community awards, live entertainment, and dancing.

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
