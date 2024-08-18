media release: From acoustic harmony lead ballads to Bowie-esque sonic soundscapes, Australian four piece ‘Epic Folk’ group The Heart Collectors capture the essence of inspiration, honesty of love, and the nature of the cosmos in their music.

From humble beginnings in regional NSW, the last 7 years have seen the band regularly sought out by some of the biggest international music conferences and festivals in the world, including South by South-West, Folk Alliance International, NAMM, Canadian Music Week, and Global Music Match. They have wowed audiences, representing Australia with their tight vocal harmonies, intricately beautiful musicianship, and larger than life stage presence and performance.

Merging the inspiration of '60s and '70s inspired folk and roots music, their latest sound has grown to include delicately played piano, atmospheric electric guitar, melodic banjo, bowed mandolin, and haunting cello. These instruments combine to create intimate acoustic harmony driven songs, catchy folk/pop themes, upbeat “epic anthems” and the cosmic tonalities heard in their current work.