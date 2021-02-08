ONLINE: Heart of the Farm Coffee Chat

media release: University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program is bringing back it’s online ‘Coffee Chats’ series, at 10:00a.m. the second Monday of each month through March 2021, from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Coffee Chat series is an Extension program that addresses the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks. Sessions will be facilitated by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension and anyone with a web connection can register or you can call by phone. This series is partially funded by a grant from CHS Community Giving.

Register online at https://uwmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJItceirrzkvEtfMSLLljrhhSJFMymAHHUA4

February 8, 2021

How to Read and Understand Your Milk Check

Speaker: Mark Stephenson, Director of Dairy Policy Analysis and Center for Dairy Profitability and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension

Are you confused about what is printed on your milk check and what all the components are? Are you having difficulty reading your statement and knowing if the payments, particularly the premiums paid, are on par with what other producers are receiving. Dr. Stephenson will review where the numbers on your milk check come from and what they mean to your operation.