Heart to Heartbreaker

Google Calendar - Heart to Heartbreaker - 2020-04-24 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Heart to Heartbreaker - 2020-04-24 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Heart to Heartbreaker - 2020-04-24 17:30:00 iCalendar - Heart to Heartbreaker - 2020-04-24 17:30:00

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: Primarily featuring the music of Heart & Pat Benatar, Heart to HeartBreaker captures the sights and sounds of women that changed the Rock & Roll status quo! Legendary women. Legendary music. 5:30pm Dinner Seating and 7:00pm Show Time. $64.95-$55.95 includes dinner (show only options available).

Info

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965 View Map
Music
608-253-4000
