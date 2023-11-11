Heartland Farm Sanctuary Fall Festival

media release: Join us for Heartland Farm Sanctuary’s 2nd Annual Fall Festival as we welcome our long-time community to our new campus in Stoughton. Enjoy visits with our rescued farm animals, local food (Just Veggiez, Migrants, Black Cat Bakery), games, and connecting with businesses from the Stoughton area!

10:30-3:30 on November 11, 2023. Tickets can be purchased up until the start time of the event.

Hosted at Heartland Farm Sanctuary 424 US-51 Stoughton, WI 53589

3 Ticket Options:

- $10 for General Admission to the Event

- $100 for the Enrichment Package

- $200 for the Snuggle a Turkey Ticket