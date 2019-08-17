Heartland Farm Sanctuary Tour

press release: Public tours are a great way to learn more about Heartland and meet our rescued farm animal residents! Tours are approximately 75 minutes long and the fee is $12 per person (kids 1 and under are free). If you’re looking for a more kid-friendly option for the younger ones, please check out our Open Barns! Open Barn dates are listed on the tour registration page. Unlike our structured public tours, Open Barns allow you to drop in at the sanctuary anytime during the hours listed to visit and spend time with your favorite animal groups. You can stay the full two hours, or 15 minutes! It’s up to you.

Registration for public tours is required, and for animal safety reasons, drop-ins are not permitted. Click here to register.

Please arrive on time for the tour you wish to attend as tours begin promptly at the time listed. The barn is located at 11713 Mid Town Road in Verona, WI. All food and snacks should be left in your vehicle. Tours are held rain or shine!