media release: The Heartland High School Championship is a club and multi-school 15s rugby tournament held in one of the best dedicated rugby facilities in the country. This spring tournament allows athletes from across the Midwest to compete at the highest levels. Based just outside Madison Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Rugby Sports Complex is home to over 10 teams and 500 athletes. Routinely hosting national and regional tournaments, this is one of the premier rugby facilities in the country.

The event will have multiple teams competing throughout the day with concessions, bar, the Heartland market with local craft suppliers, merchandise, raffles and competitions.

Admission is $5 with under 12s free.