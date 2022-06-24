media release: The Heartland Marimba Ensemble is one of two touring groups of the Heartland Marimba organization and constitutes a dynamic membership of accomplished performers from the US. HME performs a selection of diverse classical repertoire spanning many styles and genres. The music includes classical arrangements, jazz, tango, ragtime, Americana, pops, holiday favorites, modern, and circus! The organization is extremely beneficial to emerging artists as it gives them the chance to experience some intense creative work, in the real world, with several other high-caliber artists.

The six dynamic artists on this tour will entertain you with their speed, expression, and abilities to bring the music to life. They have graced stages in places outside of the country such as Denmark, Germany, Florence, and Rome, and within the country at various concert halls and music festivals. Our artists have competed in competitions such as the International Bamburg Marimba Competition, the Great Plains International Marimba Competition, and the Southern California International Marimba Competition. These musicians are not only passionate about performing but also about collaboration, community outreach, and promoting diversity through music. All have shared their love of music with younger musicians as they teach percussion in their local areas and give masterclasses to middle and high schools.

The Heartland Marimba Ensemble is ecstatic to premier nine works that have been composed for Heartland Marimba’s Composer LabFest, and premier a new marimba quartet composed by Co-Artistic Director Jenni Brandon!

$25 suggested donation