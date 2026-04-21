media release:

Heartland Marimba: Hillside Theater at Taliesin

Friday, July 17, 2026

7:00pm-9:00pm

Join Heartland Marimba at Hillside Theater at Taliesin for an exciting program drawing from their eclectic repertoire they've built over the last 10 years of touring. The program will include works by company artists Matthew Coley and Marco Schirripa from the "Dark Skies and Distant Worlds" production, as well as captivating adaptations of music by Bach, Mendelssohn, and Liszt. All the music Heartland Marimba tours with is published by HM Publications and supports their cyclical mission, ensuring a sonorous future for the marimba art form.

Hillside Theater

6604 Hwy 23

Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588