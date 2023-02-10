press release: You don’t want to miss this year’s Hearts for Helping event. It is a sneaker ball! Dress up fancy and wear your best sneakers. You may even win the contest for having the best sneakers!

We are also doing things a little differently and there are TWO ticket options to attend our Hearts for Helping Gala!

The GALA ticket allows entry to the Gala at 5:30 pm and stay to enjoy the festivities of the full evening. This includes casino games, photo booth, heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live entertainment, dancing, jewelry raffle, giving tree, a short awards program, prizes, silent auction and exclusive live auctions! Reserved seating for sponsors and their guests. Cash bar.

The GROOVE ticket is for those who just want to dance the night away! This option allows entry at 8:30 pm for dancing to the premier party dance band out of Chicago, HEY JIMMY. Cash bar.

You don’t want to miss this fun filled event that is attended by business, government and community leaders to raise funds for Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County to support different pathways to success for youth in our community.

More details to come, stay tuned!