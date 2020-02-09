press release: Hearts for the Homeless is Shelter From The Storm Ministries Inc. premier fundraiser for our privately funded shelter for single moms and their children who have found themselves homeless in our community.

Please come to mingle and enjoy live entertainment by Nine Thirty Standard, delicious hors d’oeuvres, carved ham with assorted mustards, cash bar, dessert, helicopter rides and live and silent auctions.

The youth of Sun Prairie United Methodist Church are very excited to partner with Shelter From the Storm Ministries. We will be offering childcare at our church, located at 702 North Street, from 3:30 – 7:30. Youth and adults will care for your children while we eat dinner, play games, make a Valentine’s Day craft, and watch a movie together.