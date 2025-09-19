Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker's Apocalypse

media release: USA | 1991 | DCP | 96 min.

Director: Fax Bahr, George Hickenlooper, Eleanor Coppola

In the late 1970s, Francis Ford Coppola set out to make Apocalypse Now in the jungles of the Philippines—only to find the production spiraling into chaos that eerily mirrored the film’s own descent into madness. Hearts of Darkness captures this harrowing behind-the-scenes ordeal through footage shot by Coppola’s wife Eleanor and revealing interviews with cast and crew. As Burden of Dreams did for Fitzcarraldo, Hearts of Darkness became a quintessential movie about the near total unraveling of a now canonized cinema classic.

