Hearts of Glass

media release: Cutting-edge food production meets meaningful, inclusive employment for people with disabilities. A film for anyone interested in food, sustainability, and inclusivity. Join us for an in person screening of the film followed by a panel discussion on Tuesday, September 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m at the Waisman Center Auditorium.

Questions about the virtual event? Contact Teresa Palumbo at palumbo@waisman.wisc.edu or 608-279-7460.

Accessibility: The film is being presented with descriptive audio and closed captioning (English and Spanish).

About the Filmmaker

Jennifer Tennican has been working in film and video since the late 1990s and has experience in all aspects of documentary production. Most recently she directed and produced, Far Afield: A Conservation Love Story, an award-winning documentary about 91-year-old Jackson Hole conservation icon Bert Raynes. The program is being distributed nationally by American Public Television (APT) with Wyoming PBS as the presenting station. Approximately 200 public television stations in 40 states and the District of Columbia began airing it in April 2016. Ms. Tennican also directed and produced the award-winning The Stagecoach Bar: An American Crossroads. This hour-long documentary was also distributed nationwide by APT and presented by Wyoming PBS. The film explores 70 years of cultural change in and around Jackson Hole. In 2011, she won the Wyoming Short Film Contest with Highway 22 Revisited, a comedic spin-off inspired by her work on The Stagecoach Bar: An American Crossroads. In addition to her documentary work, she has written, directed, produced and edited promotional and educational videos for for-profits, non-profits and government agencies.