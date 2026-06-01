media release: Kylee’s Gift Cottage is inviting the community to shop with purpose during Kylee’s Hearts & Paws Fundraiser, a month-long initiative benefiting Dane County Humane Society.

Throughout June, customers can purchase a special $15 fundraiser bracelet, with 100% of the proceeds donated to support the care, shelter, and medical needs of animals waiting for their forever homes.

The fundraiser honors the memory of Kylee, the beloved Chihuahua and longtime companion of shop owners Colin Murray and Michael Anderson, whose love for animals inspired the initiative.

“This fundraiser is incredibly personal to us,” said Murray. “Kylee brought so much love and comfort to our lives and to everyone who visited the shop. Supporting Dane County Humane Society is a meaningful way to honor her and help other animals receive the care and love they deserve.”

The community is encouraged to stop by the shop, purchase a bracelet, and help make a difference for local pets in need.