press release: Our twice a month movie group is back Post-Covid! TONIGHT! Q-Cinema continues to show LGBTQ+ based movies and shows that highlight our communities and some light discussion after! Snacks and drinks are provided at each showing and there is a vending machine in the kitchenette.

Tonight at 6:45pm - we are showing Parts 1-4 of the critically acclaimed mini series HEARTSTOPPER starring Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Olivia Coleman, and Stephen Fry. Each episode is 30 mins or shorter.

Parts 5-8 will be shown on Wednesday August 24th.

If you can't make it be sure to stop on by the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at OutReach LGBTQ Community Center! 2701 International Lane, Ste 101, Madison WI 53704! Contact brianp@lgbtoutreach.org for more info!